Boca Juniors will receive Sportivo Trinidense for the Matchday 2 for the 2024 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Boca Juniors are set to play their inaugural home game as they welcome Sportivo Trinidense for Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Uncover all the key details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a thoughtfully curated selection of streaming options designed exclusively for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Boca Juniors vs Sportivo Trinidense live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Boca Juniors‘ debut in the 2024 Copa Sudamericana didn’t unfold as anticipated. Despite playing as visitors at high altitude, where challenges are customary, the expectation was for them to comfortably overcome Nacional Potosi. However, the match concluded in a goalless draw.

Now, Boca Juniors are determined to secure their first victory in the tournament, a crucial step towards securing qualification for the next round. Their upcoming opponents, Sportivo Trinidense, are not favored to advance alongside Boca in the group. Nonetheless, their prospects could improve significantly with a positive result against the Xeneizes.

When will the Boca Juniors vs Sportivo Trinidense match be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana group stage between Boca Juniors and Sportivo Trinidense will be played this Tuesday, April 9 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Boca Juniors vs Sportivo Trinidense: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Sportivo Trinidense in the USA

This 2024 Copa Sudamericana game between Boca Juniors and Sportivo Trinidense will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.