Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Sturm Graz live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Borussia Dortmund are set to take on Sturm Graz in a pivotal Matchday 4 showdown of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League, and USA fans have different ways to tune in. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the country.

Borussia Dortmund‘s impressive start to the Champions League campaign came to a screeching halt on Matchday 3, as they were soundly defeated 5-2 by Real Madrid—the same team that bested them in last year’s final. This heavy loss not only marks the end of their winning streak but also serves as a wake-up call for the German side, which is eager to bounce back.

Dortmund now face Sturm Graz, a team struggling with their own form after a string of defeats in the tournament. Another loss for them could severely complicate their path forward, making it crucial for them to secure a good result against the current Champions League runners-up.

When will the Borussia Dortmund vs Sturm Graz match be played?

Borussia Dortmund will take on Sturm Graz this Tuesday, November 5, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 clash. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Niklas Geyrhofer of Sturm Graz – IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Borussia Dortmund vs Sturm Graz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Sturm Graz in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Borussia Dortmund and Sturm Graz, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.