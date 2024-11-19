Where to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Bosnia and Herzegovina take on Netherlands in League A’s Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can access complete viewing details, including channel listings and streaming options, to watch the game live.
The Netherlands head into their final group match on a high after a dominant 4-0 win over Hungary, which locked in their second-place finish regardless of the outcome in this game. Still, the Dutch are determined to end on a strong note. On the other hand, Bosnia come into this clash with little but pride on the line, having endured a tough tournament.
Drawn into a challenging group, they managed only a single point from a draw with Hungary and suffered heavy losses, including a 5-2 defeat to the Dutch and a crushing 7-0 loss to Germany, sealing their relegation. For Bosnia, a respectable showing in this final match would offer a small consolation.
When will the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands match be played?
Bosnia and Herzegovina will face Netherlands in a Matchday 6 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Tuesday, November 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands: Time by State in the USA
ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM
How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands in the USA
Watch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League showdown between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Netherlands live in the USA on Fubo, where you can start with a free trial. Additional viewing options include FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.