Where to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Bosnia and Herzegovina face Netherlands for the League A Matchday 6 in the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Find here kickoff times and comprehensive broadcast details available in the USA for both TV and streaming options.

Wout Weghorst of Netherlands
© IMAGO / AFLOSPORTWout Weghorst of Netherlands

By Leonardo Herrera

Bosnia and Herzegovina take on Netherlands in League A’s Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can access complete viewing details, including channel listings and streaming options, to watch the game live.

[Watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Netherlands head into their final group match on a high after a dominant 4-0 win over Hungary, which locked in their second-place finish regardless of the outcome in this game. Still, the Dutch are determined to end on a strong note. On the other hand, Bosnia come into this clash with little but pride on the line, having endured a tough tournament.

Drawn into a challenging group, they managed only a single point from a draw with Hungary and suffered heavy losses, including a 5-2 defeat to the Dutch and a crushing 7-0 loss to Germany, sealing their relegation. For Bosnia, a respectable showing in this final match would offer a small consolation.

When will the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands match be played?

Bosnia and Herzegovina will face Netherlands in a Matchday 6 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Tuesday, November 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

Goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj of Bosnia and Herzegovina – IMAGO / MY

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands in the USA

Watch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League showdown between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Netherlands live in the USA on Fubo, where you can start with a free trial. Additional viewing options include FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

