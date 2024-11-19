Where to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Bosnia and Herzegovina face Netherlands for the League A Matchday 6 in the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Find here kickoff times and comprehensive broadcast details available in the USA for both TV and streaming options.

The Netherlands head into their final group match on a high after a dominant 4-0 win over Hungary, which locked in their second-place finish regardless of the outcome in this game. Still, the Dutch are determined to end on a strong note. On the other hand, Bosnia come into this clash with little but pride on the line, having endured a tough tournament.

Drawn into a challenging group, they managed only a single point from a draw with Hungary and suffered heavy losses, including a 5-2 defeat to the Dutch and a crushing 7-0 loss to Germany, sealing their relegation. For Bosnia, a respectable showing in this final match would offer a small consolation.

When will the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands match be played?

Bosnia and Herzegovina will face Netherlands in a Matchday 6 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Tuesday, November 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

Goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj of Bosnia and Herzegovina – IMAGO / MY

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands in the USA

Watch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League showdown between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Netherlands live in the USA on Fubo, where you can start with a free trial. Additional viewing options include FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.