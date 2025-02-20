Mike Tyson fires back at Jake Paul’s health claims with mysterious message

The recent controversy over Mike Tyson’s health, fueled by Jake Paul’s statements, has taken another turn. Paul initially claimed that Tyson had Parkinson’s before their scheduled fight in November, a statement swiftly denied by the former champion’s team. Now, Tyson has responded through social media with a mix of humor and mystery.

Posting on Instagram, Tyson shared a smiling photo with the caption: “I only laugh if something is funny.” Many interpreted this as a subtle dismissal of Paul’s claims, suggesting he doesn’t take the allegations seriously. His cryptic response downplays the rumors while adding to the intrigue surrounding his health.

After sparking debate with his remarks, Jake Paul walked back his claims about Tyson’s Parkinson’s, admitting he misspoke. However, his attempt to clarify his comments—particularly regarding Tyson’s reported use of toad venom for pain relief—failed to put the matter to rest. The credibility of his original statements remained in question, keeping the controversy alive.

Tyson’s team reaffirms his health

Tyson’s representatives quickly refuted Paul’s claims, asserting that the former champion is in excellent health. “Mike is happy and perfectly healthy. He doesn’t have Parkinson’s or any other illness,” his team stated, aiming to reassure fans and put an end to speculation, especially given past concerns about his health leading up to the fight.

(L-R) Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

A marketing ploy?

Some speculate that the drama surrounding Tyson’s health could be a calculated move to generate buzz for future fights or projects. His ambiguous response and the ongoing discussion could be strategic, keeping the public engaged and fueling speculation. Whether this is part of a promotional effort or simply a misunderstanding remains uncertain.

