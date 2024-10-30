Where to watch Brighton vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Brighton face Liverpool in a round of 16 clash of the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Brighton and Liverpool are set to square off in a round of 16 matchup in the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup, and fans in the USA can catch all the action live. The game will be broadcast across multiple platforms, and here’s everything you need to know to tune in and watch these two teams battle for a spot in the next round.

The Carabao Cup’s round of 16 is set to deliver plenty of drama, with one of the most intriguing clashes featuring Premier League rivals Liverpool and Brighton. Liverpool, currently sitting second in the league, are coming off a recent draw against Arsenal on Matchday 9—a result that knocked them from the top spot.

Now, the Reds are eager to bounce back with a statement in the Carabao Cup. Brighton, meanwhile, have faced an up-and-down season, but they remain a formidable opponent. Though the Seagulls aren’t favorites, their potential to challenge Liverpool could make this an intense showdown.

When will the Brighton vs Liverpool match be played?

Brighton take on Liverpool for the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup round of 16 this Wednesday, October 30. The action is set to kick off at 3:30 PM (ET).

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Danny Welbeck – IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Brighton vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Carabao Cup clash between Brighton and Liverpool live in the USA, streaming on Fubo with a Paramount+.