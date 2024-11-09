Where to watch Cagliari vs AC Milan live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Cagliari will take on AC Milan in Matchday 12 of the 2024/25 Serie A season, promising an action-packed showdown. Fans in the USA can catch all the excitement live, find out broadcast details for TV and streaming platforms available to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.
[Watch Cagliari vs AC Milan online for free in the US on Fubo]
AC Milan are riding high after a stellar week that saw them secure a vital Serie A win over Monza, inching closer to the league’s top spots, and—more significantly—deliver a statement victory against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
The Rossoneri now aim to keep the momentum rolling as they face Cagliari, a team desperate for points to stay clear of the relegation zone. With only a one-point cushion above the drop, Cagliari will be fighting to stave off the bottom three, adding intensity to a matchup where both sides have everything to play for.
When will the Cagliari vs AC Milan match be played?
Cagliari will take on AC Milan in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Saturday, November 9. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).
Zito Andre Luvumbo of Lazio – IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto
Cagliari vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA
ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM
How to watch Cagliari vs AC Milan in the USA
This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Cagliari and AC Milan will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.