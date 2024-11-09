Where to watch Cagliari vs AC Milan live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Cagliari face AC Milan in the Matchday 12 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the excitement, with full kickoff times and broadcast details provided here for both TV and streaming platforms.

Cagliari will take on AC Milan in Matchday 12 of the 2024/25 Serie A season, promising an action-packed showdown. Fans in the USA can catch all the excitement live, find out broadcast details for TV and streaming platforms available to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

AC Milan are riding high after a stellar week that saw them secure a vital Serie A win over Monza, inching closer to the league’s top spots, and—more significantly—deliver a statement victory against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Rossoneri now aim to keep the momentum rolling as they face Cagliari, a team desperate for points to stay clear of the relegation zone. With only a one-point cushion above the drop, Cagliari will be fighting to stave off the bottom three, adding intensity to a matchup where both sides have everything to play for.

When will the Cagliari vs AC Milan match be played?

Cagliari will take on AC Milan in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Saturday, November 9. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Cagliari vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Cagliari vs AC Milan in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Cagliari and AC Milan will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.