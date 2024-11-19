Trending topics:
Where to watch Canada vs Suriname live for free in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Canada receive Suriname in the second leg of the League A quarterfinals in the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including the date and where to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Canada forward Junior Hoilett
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireCanada forward Junior Hoilett

Canada will face off against Suriname in the second leg of the League A quarterfinals in the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. USA fans can easily follow the match with all essential details here—date, kickoff time, and live streaming options—readily available to ensure they don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Canada vs Suriname for FREE in the USA on Amazon Prime Video]

Canada secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Suriname in the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal, but it wasn’t without a fight. Suriname put up a strong effort, showing resilience throughout, though the result ultimately favored the Canadians.

With the second leg set to take place on Canadian soil, the outcome still hangs in the balance, leaving Suriname with a slim chance to pull off an upset. The visitors will be aiming to replicate their performance from the first leg, while Canada look to capitalize on the advantage and punch their ticket to the semifinals.

When will the Canada vs Suriname match be played?

Canada will take on Suriname in the second leg League A quarterfinal of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League on Tuesday, November 19. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Roscello Vlijter of Suriname – IMAGO / ANP

Canada vs Suriname: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to Canada vs Suriname in the USA

The 2024/2025 Concacaf Nations League match between Canada and Suriname is available for free streaming in the USA on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial.

To access the game, you must subscribe to Paramount+ (with a 7-day free trial) through Amazon Prime Video. Other streaming options include CBS Sports Golazo Network.

