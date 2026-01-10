Where to watch Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Charlton Athletic will square off against Chelsea in the 2025/26 FA Cup third round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this clash.

Saturday’s FA Cup action closes with an interleague matchup as Premier League side Chelsea enter as the heavy favorite against EFL Championship outfit Charlton Athletic, with advancement at stake.

Despite recent inconsistency, the Blues will look to lean on their top-flight quality, while Charlton, sitting 19th in the Championship, aims to channel the spirit of the competition in hopes of pulling off a memorable upset.

When will the Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea match be played?

The game for the 2025/2026 FA Cup third round between Charlton Athletic and Chelsea will be played this Saturday, January 10 at 3:00 PM (ET).

James Bree of Charlton Athletic – Sally Rawlins/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea in the USA

This FA Cup game between Charlton Athletic and Chelsea will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+.