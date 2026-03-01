Orlando City vs Inter Miami: Lineups for Florida Derby on Matchday 2 of 2026 MLS season

The 2026 MLS season has already kicked off, and several teams are set for their second appearance. Orlando City host Inter Miami at Inter&Co Stadium in the Florida Derby—an ideal scenario for both teams to bounce back from opening-week losses.

Coach Oscar Pareja’s team got off to a shaky start, falling at home to the New York Red Bulls 2-1. This derby presents a great opportunity for them to quickly recover from their most recent setback.

For their part, the Herons experienced the same fate, though their loss was even more lopsided. On their visit to the West Coast, they were thrashed 3-0 by Hiu Ming Son’s LAFC.

Orlando City probable lineup

With the goal of securing their first win of the season, here are the probable starting eleven for Orlando City: Maxime Crepeau; Griffin Dorsey, Iago, David Brekalo, Adrian Marin; Marco Pasalic, Braian Ojeda, Wilder Cartagena, Tyrese Spicer; Duncan McGuire, Martin Ojeda.

Inter Miami’s potential XI in the Derby

One of the main questions on everyone’s mind is whether Lionel Messi will play against Orlando City in the Florida Derby. While waiting for official confirmation from Javier Mascherano, all signs point to the Argentine star being on the field.

With that said, here are the eleven players who could potentially take the field to secure Inter Miami’s first victory: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Telasco Segovia, Rodrigo De Paul; Yannick Bright, Lionel Messi, Mateo Silvetti y German Berterame.

When and where do Orlando City vs Inter Miami play?

Orlando City and Inter Miami face off today, Sunday, March 1, 2026, for a high-stakes edition of the Florida Derby. The match is being held at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

