Jose Mourinho issues strong warning to Gianluca Prestianni about the incident with Vinicius Jr in Champions League

A few days have passed since the incident during the Champions League playoffs involving Gianluca Prestianni, and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. With the decision on a potential sanction for the Argentine still unknown, Jose Mourinho was outspoken and firm regarding the situation.

The coach made a strong statement about the potential consequences for his player. As journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed on his Instagram account, if Prestianni’s words were true, his career with Mourinho and Benfica would be over.

“I love Arbeloa and I will continue to love him but I think I took the right position about that case. I took position without defending one or attacking another. I clearly said he didn’t want to wear either Real white jersey or Benfica’s red jersey in a situation that could eventually be serious, that I said after the game.”

He also added: “That’s why I tell you to read the Declaration of Human Rights and I repudiate any discrimination or prejudice. I also tell you that if you prove that my player did not respect these principles, this player’s career with coach Mourinho and Benfica comes to an end.”

Jose Mourinho with Alvaro Arbeloa.

Anticipation builds over final decision

Jose Mourinho is undoubtedly one of the most experienced coaches in European soccer today, not only because of his achievements but also for how he manages his squads.

For this reason, he still maintains a cloud of uncertainty regarding Prestianni’s situation and a potential sanction after his incident with Vinicius Jr during the latest Champions League playoffs: “I’m not a literate person… but I’m not ignorant either. I put the presumption of innocence and always put a if.

“Unfortunately, UEFA had preferred to keep the player away from game looking at article 416328… and they went in the direction of not getting into ‘IFs.’ If the player is effectively guilty, I won’t look at him the same way again and it’s over with me. But I have to put a lot of ‘IFs’ ahead.”