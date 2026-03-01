Trending topics:
Champions League

Jose Mourinho issues strong warning to Gianluca Prestianni about the incident with Vinicius Jr in Champions League

The incident between Gianluca Prestianni and Vinicius Jr. during the Champions League prompted a new warning from Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Gianluca Prestianni of SL Benfica.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesGianluca Prestianni of SL Benfica.

A few days have passed since the incident during the Champions League playoffs involving Gianluca Prestianni, and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. With the decision on a potential sanction for the Argentine still unknown, Jose Mourinho was outspoken and firm regarding the situation.

The coach made a strong statement about the potential consequences for his player. As journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed on his Instagram account, if Prestianni’s words were true, his career with Mourinho and Benfica would be over.

“I love Arbeloa and I will continue to love him but I think I took the right position about that case. I took position without defending one or attacking another. I clearly said he didn’t want to wear either Real white jersey or Benfica’s red jersey in a situation that could eventually be serious, that I said after the game.”

Advertisement

He also added: “That’s why I tell you to read the Declaration of Human Rights and I repudiate any discrimination or prejudice. I also tell you that if you prove that my player did not respect these principles, this player’s career with coach Mourinho and Benfica comes to an end.”

Jose Mourinho with Alvaro Arbeloa

Jose Mourinho with Alvaro Arbeloa.

Advertisement

Anticipation builds over final decision

Jose Mourinho is undoubtedly one of the most experienced coaches in European soccer today, not only because of his achievements but also for how he manages his squads.

Thibaut Courtois defends Vinicius Jr, takes a shot at Jose Mourinho after Gianluca Prestianni incident in Benfica-Real Madrid

see also

Thibaut Courtois defends Vinicius Jr, takes a shot at Jose Mourinho after Gianluca Prestianni incident in Benfica-Real Madrid

For this reason, he still maintains a cloud of uncertainty regarding Prestianni’s situation and a potential sanction after his incident with Vinicius Jr during the latest Champions League playoffs: “I’m not a literate person… but I’m not ignorant either. I put the presumption of innocence and always put a if.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, UEFA had preferred to keep the player away from game looking at article 416328… and they went in the direction of not getting into ‘IFs.’ If the player is effectively guilty, I won’t look at him the same way again and it’s over with me. But I have to put a lot of ‘IFs’ ahead.”

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Why is Jose Mourinho not coaching Benfica vs Real Madrid today in leg 2 of 2026 UEFA Champions League KO phase playoff?
Soccer

Why is Jose Mourinho not coaching Benfica vs Real Madrid today in leg 2 of 2026 UEFA Champions League KO phase playoff?

Courtois defends Vinicius Jr, takes a shot at Mourinho after Prestianni incident in Benfica-Real Madrid
Soccer

Courtois defends Vinicius Jr, takes a shot at Mourinho after Prestianni incident in Benfica-Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho reportedly makes legal decision for Benfica’s second leg vs Real Madrid after Prestianni-Vinicius incident
Soccer

Jose Mourinho reportedly makes legal decision for Benfica’s second leg vs Real Madrid after Prestianni-Vinicius incident

Stephen Curry provides disheartening update on his return during Warriors vs. Lakers clash
NBA

Stephen Curry provides disheartening update on his return during Warriors vs. Lakers clash

Better Collective Logo