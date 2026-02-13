Where to watch Hull City vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Hull City will square off against Chelsea in the 2025/26 FA Cup fourth round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Watch Hull City vs Chelsea live in the USA on Fubo

One of the standout matchups of the FA Cup’s fourth round features Chelsea facing Hull City in a compelling clash of tradition and form. Chelsea arrive as heavy favorites and legitimate contenders to lift the trophy, but the Blues know a result here is essential to keep their run alive.

Hull City, currently fourth in the EFL Championship, embrace the underdog role and will look to lean on their strong league form and confidence as they chase a potential upset against one of England’s giants.

When will the Hull City vs Chelsea match be played?

The game for the 2025/2026 FA Cup fourth round between Hull City and Chelsea will be played this Friday, February 13 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Amir Hadziahmetovic of Hull City – George Wood/Getty Images

Hull City vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Hull City vs Chelsea in the USA

This FA Cup game between Hull City and Chelsea will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.