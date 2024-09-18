Trending topics:
Liga MX

Where to watch Chivas vs Club Leon live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Chivas will face Club Leon for the Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

Jesus Orozco of Guadalajara
© IMAGO / Agencia-MexSportJesus Orozco of Guadalajara

By Leonardo Herrera

Chivas are set to take on Club Leon in a highly anticipated Matchday 8 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with full details on kickoff times and broadcast options available. For those opting to stream the game, several platforms will provide coverage, ensuring no one misses a moment of the excitement.

[Watch Chivas vs Club Leon online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Chivas suffered a significant setback last weekend, losing the Derby to Club America. The defeat dropped Chivas into the Requalification positions, but they’ll need to quickly shift their focus from that loss as they prepare for their next challenge. With 11 points, they sit just 3 points shy of automatic qualification for the quarterfinals, and a win is crucial to climb into the top six.

Next up for Chivas are a matchup against Club Leon, one of the tournament’s weaker sides. Leon has only managed to collect four points so far and is desperate for a victory to keep their slim Requalification hopes alive. Chivas, aiming to bounce back from last week’s disappointment, will look to capitalize on Leon’s struggles and solidify their standing in the top half of the table.

Advertisement

When will the Chivas vs Club Leon match be played?

Chivas face Club Leon for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 8 this Wednesday, September 18th. The action is set to kick off at 9:05 PM (ET).

Jhonder Cadiz of Leon – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Jhonder Cadiz of Leon – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Advertisement

Chivas vs Club Leon: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:05 PM
CT: 8:05 PM
MT: 7:05 PM
PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Club Leon in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Chivas and Club Leon in the USA on Fubo with a free trial, or tune in for all the action on Peacock, Telemundo or Universo for complete coverage.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Panthers HC Dave Canales makes something clear on Bryce Young's future
NFL

NFL News: Panthers HC Dave Canales makes something clear on Bryce Young's future

NFL News: Dak Prescott believes Dallas Cowboys loss against Saints has been magnified by national media
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott believes Dallas Cowboys loss against Saints has been magnified by national media

NCAAF News: Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders breaks silence on feud with Colorado State QB
Sports

NCAAF News: Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders breaks silence on feud with Colorado State QB

Georgina Rodriguez shares thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from Man United, praises Real Madrid
Soccer

Georgina Rodriguez shares thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from Man United, praises Real Madrid

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo