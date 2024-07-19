Chivas will receive Mazatlan for the Matchday 4 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Our all-inclusive guide has you covered with essential details like kickoff time, broadcast info, and streaming options in the USA.

Where to watch Chivas vs Mazatlan live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Chivas Guadalajara are set to face Mazatlan in a crucial Matchday 4 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Our comprehensive guide provides everything you need to know, from kickoff times to TV broadcast details and streaming options available across the USA.

[Watch Chivas vs Mazatlan online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

It’s a critical clash for both sides seeking valuable points. Chivas, after a rough start with only one point out of a possible six, bounced back with a crucial win against Queretaro, propelling them into the requalification spots. This victory has provided a much-needed boost as they aim to rise further up the standings.

On the other hand, Mazatlan are desperate for a turnaround after securing just one point in their first three matches. With their situation becoming increasingly dire, Mazatlan will be hunting for a full three points to halt their downward spiral and regain some momentum. Both teams know the stakes are high in this must-win encounter.

When will the Chivas vs Mazatlan match be played?

Chivas are revving up for a showdown against Mazatlan in a highly-anticipated matchup set for Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024, scheduled for Saturday, July 20th. The action gets underway at 7:05 PM (ET).

Luis Amarilla of Mazatlan – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Chivas vs Mazatlan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:05 PM

CT: 6:05 PM

MT: 5:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Mazatlan in the USA

Don’t miss a moment of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash as Chivas square off against Mazatlan. Stream all the electrifying action live on Fubo (free trial), available nationwide. Alternately, catch the game on FOX Deportes or Fox Sports.