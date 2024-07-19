Juarez face Club America for the Matchday 4 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Our all-inclusive guide has you covered with essential details like kickoff time, broadcast info, and streaming options in the USA.

Juarez will take on Club America in a highly anticipated Matchday 4 showdown of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Our comprehensive guide provides all the crucial details you need, including kickoff time, broadcast information, and streaming options for fans in the USA.

America’s start in the Apertura 2024 has been far from ideal, securing just 3 points out of a possible 9. This disappointing beginning follows a dominant 2023/2024 season where they nearly won everything in sight, setting high expectations for continued success this year. Despite the rocky start, it’s important to remember that the season is still young.

The team, known as “Las Aguilas,” remain confident they can turn things around and contend for top positions. Their next challenge comes against Juarez, another team struggling with just 1 point out of 9. Both squads are desperate for a win, but America knows that bouncing back won’t be easy.

When will the Juarez vs Club America match be played?

Juarez are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown against Club America on Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024, slated for Saturday, July 20th. The much-anticipated clash kicks off at 11:10 PM (ET).

Juarez vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Juarez vs Club America in the USA

Catch every second of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown as Juarez takes on Club America. Stream the thrilling action live nationwide on Fubo (free trial), or tune in to Fox Sports for all the coverage.