Chivas will play against Toluca for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 First Leg quarterfinals.

Chivas will face off against Toluca for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 First Leg quarterfinals. Uncover all the crucial information, including the match date, kickoff time, and a range of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, all conveniently available right here.

The Clausura 2024 quarterfinals are underway, marking the onset of the tournament’s most thrilling phase. Among the contenders for the title, these two rivals undoubtedly stand out. Toluca, having secured the third position in the regular phase, enjoys a certain degree of favoritism.

The “Diablos Rojos” now face the task of proving their mettle in crucial encounters. Their opponents, Chivas, experienced fluctuations throughout the season, yet have notably improved of late and are determined to eliminate the third-ranked team from the regular phase.

When will the Chivas vs Toluca match be played?

The game for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 First Leg Quarterfinal between Chivas and Toluca will be played this Wednesday, May 8 at 9:10 PM (ET).

Juan Escobar of Toluca – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Chivas vs Toluca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:10 PM

CT: 8:10 PM

MT: 7:10 PM

PT: 6:10 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Toluca in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Chivas and Toluca will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN USA.