Where to watch Cincinnati vs Tigres UANL live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Cincinnati take on Tigres UANL in the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesAndre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres

Cincinnati will face off against Tigres UANL for the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Cincinnati vs Tigres UANL live in the USA on Fubo]

One of the most compelling matchups in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 features a clash between two clubs from the region’s top leagues as Tigres UANL square off with Cincinnati FC in a series expected to deliver plenty of intensity.

Tigres bring valuable international experience despite an uneven Liga MX campaign, while Cincinnati enter the tournament seeking momentum after a slow MLS start that included two losses in their first three games, making this showdown a key opportunity for both sides to reset and make a statement on the continental stage.

When will the Cincinnati vs Tigres UANL match be played?

This first leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 between Cincinnati and Tigres UANL willbe played this Thursday, March 12 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Roman Celentano of FC Cincinnati – David Berding/Getty Images
Cincinnati vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Cincinnati vs Tigres UANL in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Cincinnati and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX.

Leonardo Herrera
