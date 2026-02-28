Where to watch Club America vs Tigres UANL live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Club America will receive Tigres UANL in a Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 8 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Club America vs Tigres UANL in the US on DirecTV Stream]

A pivotal showdown in Liga MX is on deck as Club America and Tigres UANL clash in a matchup that could shake up the playoff picture. Sitting seventh and eighth in the standings, respectively, both sides are feeling the pressure with little margin for error as the postseason race tightens.

America enters the contest riding high after a dominant 4-0 rout of Puebla. Meanwhile, Tigres arrive desperate to steady the ship after back-to-back losses, knowing that another setback could deal a serious blow to their playoff hopes in an increasingly crowded table.

When will the Club America vs Tigres UANL match be played?

Club America play against Tigres UANL in the Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Saturday, February 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 PM (ET).

Vladimir Loroña of Tigres – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Club America vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Tigres UANL in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Tigres UANL will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video and ViX.