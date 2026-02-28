Trending topics:
Club America vs Tigres UANL LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! Liga MX 2026 Clausura Matchday 8

Club America face Tigres UANL on Liga MX 2026 Clausura Matchday 8. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates of this highly anticipated clash. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Raul Zuniga of Club America and Angel Correa of Tigres UANL.
Club America face Tigres UANL on Liga MX 2026 Clausura Matchday 8 in a matchup between two of the most successful clubs in Mexican soccer over the last decade. Andre Jardine’s side arrive after defeating Puebla 4-0 in the previous round, but now they take on the current Liga MX runner-up in a game with major implications in the standings.

Club America are currently sitting seventh in the table with 11 points and are required to secure all three points at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes to remain in the fight for the top positions. Tigres, meanwhile, boast one of the strongest rosters in Mexican soccer and remain very close to Las Aguilas in the overall standings, increasing the importance of this clash.

Both Club America and Tigres have combined to win eight Liga MX titles over the last decade, strengthening what many now consider one of the league’s modern rivalries. This weekend’s meeting also features an emotional storyline, as Rodrigo Aguirre faces his former club in another chapter of a matchup that continues gaining “Clasico” status.

Tigres UANL starting XI

Tigres UANL will line up as follows for today’s Liga MX Clausura Matchday 8 clash against Club America: Nahuel Guzman; Jesus Garza, Romulo Zwarg, Jesus Angulo, Osvaldo Rodriguez; Fernando Gorriaran, Rafael Carioca Araujo; Diego Lainez, Juan Brunetta, Angel Correa; Nicolas Aguirre.

Club America confirmed lineup

Club America will line up as follows for today’s Liga MX Clausura clash against Tigres UANL: Luis Malagon; Israel Reyes, Sebastian Caceres, Aaron Mejia; Cristian Borja, Jonathan Dos Santos, Rodrigo Dourado, Raphael Veiga; Isaias Violante, Brian Rodriguez, and Victor Davila.

Club America scenario in case of defeat against Tigres UANL clash

A loss for Club America would push them out of the Liga MX Liguilla spots midway through the tournament, creating pressure on Andre Jardine’s side in the Clausura race. Such a result would also allow Monterrey-based clubs, along with Necaxa and even Tijuana, to surpass them in the standings, potentially dropping Las Aguilas as low as 11th place.

Recent head-to-head results ahead of Club America and Tigres UANL clash

Historically, matches between Club America and Tigres UANL have been intense and closely contested, setting the stage for another exciting encounter today. Here are the most recent results between both sides:

  • Oct 11, 2025: Club America 2-1 Tigres UANL – Liga MX Apertura 2025 (Club America win)
  • May 25, 2025: Tigres UANL 3-1 Club America – Liga MX Clausura 2025 (Tigres UANL win)
  • Apr 5, 2025: Club America 0-2 Tigres UANL – Liga MX Clausura 2025 (Tigres UANL win)
  • Oct 26, 2024: Tigres UANL 1-1 Club America – Liga MX Apertura 2024 (Draw)

Tonight's referee

Referee Camacho Peregrina will be in charge of officiating today’s Liga MX Clausura Matchday 8 clash between Club America and Tigres UANL, while Perez Villalobos will oversee VAR duties for this highly anticipated encounter at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes.

Start time and how to watch

Club America vs Tigres UANL will get underway at 10:10 PM ET (PT:7:00 PM)

Watch this Liga MX 2026 Clausura match between Club America vs Tigres UANL live in the USA on DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video and ViX.

Club America and Tigres UANL clash in Liga MX Clausura Matchday 8

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today’s Liga MX action!

Club America face Tigres UANL at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in a matchup featuring two of the most dominant clubs in Mexican soccer in recent years. Both sides arrive fighting for key points in the Clausura standings, adding extra intensity to this highly anticipated showdown.

Stay with us for live updates, key moments, and minute-by-minute coverage as Club America and Tigres UANL battle in this exciting clash.

Emilio Abad
