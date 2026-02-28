Club America vs Tigres UANL LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! Liga MX 2026 Clausura Matchday 8

Club America face Tigres UANL on Liga MX 2026 Clausura Matchday 8 in a matchup between two of the most successful clubs in Mexican soccer over the last decade. Andre Jardine’s side arrive after defeating Puebla 4-0 in the previous round, but now they take on the current Liga MX runner-up in a game with major implications in the standings.

Club America are currently sitting seventh in the table with 11 points and are required to secure all three points at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes to remain in the fight for the top positions. Tigres, meanwhile, boast one of the strongest rosters in Mexican soccer and remain very close to Las Aguilas in the overall standings, increasing the importance of this clash.

Both Club America and Tigres have combined to win eight Liga MX titles over the last decade, strengthening what many now consider one of the league’s modern rivalries. This weekend’s meeting also features an emotional storyline, as Rodrigo Aguirre faces his former club in another chapter of a matchup that continues gaining “Clasico” status.