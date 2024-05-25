Club America will face Cruz Azul for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 second leg final. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Club America vs Cruz Azul live for free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2024 second leg final

Club America are set to go head-to-head with Cruz Azul in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 final. Discover all the vital information right here, from the match date and kickoff time to the array of streaming choices accessible for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Club America vs Cruz Azul live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

For this second leg, Club America enjoy the advantage of playing on their home turf, which provides them with an opportunity to shape the outcome of the tournament in their favor. Yet, solely banking on this advantage would be unwise for “Las Aguilas.”

Conversely, Cruz Azul, having failed to secure victory at home, are now driven to pursue a favorable outcome to take the championship for them. Their inability to win on their own home adds pressure, compelling them to seek a positive result in the upcoming match to clinch the Clausura title.

When will the Club America vs Cruz Azul match be played?

The game for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 second leg final between Club America and Cruz Azul will be played this Sunday, May 26 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Erik Lira (L) of Cruz Azul fights for the ball with Alvaro Fidalgo (R) of America – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Club America vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Cruz Azul in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Club America and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN, Univision.