Club America will play against Cruz Azul in what will the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 final. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

Club America and Cruz Azul will face against each other in what will be the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 final. Here are the potential lineups for both teams in what promises to be an intensely contested final.

[Watch Club America vs Cruz Azul live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

After a hard-fought first leg, the result concluded in a 1-1 draw, leaving everything wide open for the intensity promised in this second leg. Club America hold the advantage of playing at home, thus having the opportunity to define the tournament on their turf.

However, it would be a mistake for “Las Aguilas” to solely rely on this advantage. They must approach the match intelligently and tactically. On the other hand, Cruz Azul, as they couldn’t win at home, will be compelled to pursue a positive result to clinch the championship.

Club America probable lineup

With the advantage of closing the series at home, Club America will seek to close the series in the best way.

Club America possible lineup: Luis Malagon; Ramon Juarez, Igor Lichnovsky, Israel Reyes, Cristian Calderon; Fidalgo, Jonathan Dos Santos, Diego Valdes; Alejandro Zendejas, Julian Quinones, Henry Martin.

Cruz Azul probable lineup

Cruz Azul know that they need victory and will do everything possible to obtain it.

Cruz Azul possible lineup: Kevin Mier; Gonzalo Piovi, Carlos Salcedo, Willer Ditta,Carlos Rotondi, Rodrigo Huescas; Lorenzo Faravelli, Charly Rodriguez, Uriel Antuna, Ignacio Rivero; Angel Sepulveda.