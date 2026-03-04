Where to watch Club America vs Juarez live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Club America face off against Juarez in a Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 9 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

After a stunning 4-1 setback to Tigres UANL on Matchday 8, Club America find itself searching for answers following one of its toughest outings of the season. Las Aguilas now turn their attention to a critical matchup against FC Juarez.

Los Bravos enter this game with momentum after a 3-1 win over Atlas and have their sights set on three more points to strengthen their playoff push, while America look to regroup and get back on track.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Club America vs Juarez match be played?

Club America will host Juarez in the Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Wednesday, March 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 PM (ET).

Jose Rodriguez of FC Juarez – Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images

Advertisement

Club America vs Juarez: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Juarez in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Juarez will be available for viewers in the USA on TUDN USA.