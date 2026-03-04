NY Rangers could reportedly find trade partner in Pittsburgh Penguins as Vincent Trocheck rumors grow to join Sidney Crosby

The Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to be active in the trade market before the NHL deadline, with a clear objective in mind: strengthen the roster to support Sidney Crosby.

Although Crosby is set to miss at least three more weeks with a lower body injury, the Pens remain well positioned in the standings and firmly in the playoff race. That combination of urgency and opportunity could push Pittsburgh’s front office to explore impactful additions sooner rather than later.

One name that has surfaced in speculation is Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers. A potential big splash involving Trocheck would signal that the Penguins are serious about maximizing Crosby’s championship window.

Sidney Crosby could get help in the NHL trade deadline

The Penguins appear determined to make key moves before the NHL trade deadline. That’s why, according to a report from David Pagnotta, the Penguins are not ruling out creative options. “Reclamation projects are something they like in Pittsburgh. They’re gonna fish for that. If there’s an opportunity to add somebody that has term, the Penguins wouldn’t mind utilizing some of their assets.”

Penguins can make the NHL playoffs without Sidney Crosby

The Penguins are very much in position to make the playoffs, currently sitting second in the Metropolitan Division with 75 points and firmly in control of their own destiny. Even if they were to slip in the divisional race, they remain clearly in the battle for a Wild Card spot alongside the Bruins and Canadiens, giving them a valuable safety net.

