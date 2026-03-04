Lamine Yamal’s Spain suffer huge squad blow for 2026 Finalissima vs Lionel Messi’s Argentina

The soccer world is eagerly anticipating the showdown between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal as Argentina and Spain battle for the 2026 Finalissima title, currently scheduled for March 27 in Qatar. While geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have prompted FIFA to reconsider the choice of Lusail Stadium, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has requested that officials secure an alternative venue if necessary.

As Spain continue their preparations, they have been hit with a major injury blow. Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde sparked concerns after sustaining a muscle injury during the Copa del Rey semifinal against Atletico Madrid.

“First-team player Alejandro Balde has suffered a distal hamstring injury in his left thigh. Examinations indicate that the recovery process will take approximately four weeks,” Barcelona confirmed via their official X account.

Balde’s absence creates a selection crisis for De la Fuente, as fellow left-back Marc Cucurella is also sidelined. The Chelsea defender has not featured since February 10 against Leeds United, though he has returned to training and is expected to be match-fit in the coming days.

Alejandro Balde got injured vs Atletico Madrid. (Getty Images)

The injury list continues to grow for Spain, with Mikel Merino (foot fracture) and Samu Omorodion (ACL tear) completely ruled out, while Nico Williams remains a doubt having not played since February 11 due to a groin issue.

Search for a new venue continues

While CONMEBOL, UEFA, and the respective federations are committed to the March 27 date, finding a suitable host has proven difficult. Miami and London were both considered but are unavailable; Hard Rock Stadium is hosting the Miami Open tennis tournament, while Wembley Stadium is booked for England’s international friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

A move to Madrid also presents logistical hurdles for the Finalissima. While the Santiago Bernabeu and Riyadh Air Metropolitano were options, Atletico Madrid’s home is already set to host a Morocco vs Ecuador friendly on the same day. Hosting two high-attendance matches in the same city simultaneously is viewed as a security risk by local authorities.

According to Diario AS, Morocco have expressed interest in hosting the event at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 69,500. The report indicates that Portugal have also emerged as a potential candidate, offering the home stadiums of Porto and Benfica as neutral ground alternatives.

