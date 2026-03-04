Where to watch Canada U20 vs Nicaragua U20 live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship

Canada U20 square off with Nicaragua U20 for the Matchday 5 of the 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Canada U20 vs Nicaragua U20 live in the USA on Fubo]

The group stage reaches its boiling point as teams fight to punch their tickets to the knockout rounds. After a stunning 14-0 blowout of the Virgin Islands, a high-octane Canada U20 squad looks to carry that offensive fire into its finale.

They face a Nicaragua U20 side seeking redemption and consistency following a 2-0 shutout loss to Aruba. With qualification on the line, both programs are desperate to close the opening round with a statement win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Canada U20 vs Nicaragua U20 match be played?

Canada U20 face Nicaragua U20 in the Matchday 5 of the 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship this Wednesday, March 4, with kickoff set for 8:00 PM (ET).

Nicaragua flag – Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Advertisement

Canada U20 vs Nicaragua U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Canada U20 vs Nicaragua U20 in the USA

Catch this 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship clash between Canada U20 and Nicaragua U20 live in the United States on Fubo. Other options: Fox Sports 2, FOX One.