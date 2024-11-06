Where to watch Club America vs Pachuca live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Club America take on Pachuca in a Matchday 16 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Club America will face off against Pachuca in a thrilling Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 16 clash, promising high stakes as both teams push toward the postseason. Fans in the USA can catch every moment, with full kickoff times and broadcast details available for TV and streaming. Find out here how to watch this game.

[Watch Club America vs Pachuca online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

As the Liga MX regular season nears its conclusion, teams are making their final push to secure a direct spot in the quarterfinals by finishing in the top six. Club America, after a rocky start to the tournament, has found its stride and is now within striking distance of the top tier.

With 24 points, America trail Pumas UNAM, the current sixth-placed team, by just one point and is only two points behind Atletico San Luis, keeping their playoff hopes very much alive. Their upcoming opponent, Pachuca, has already been eliminated from contention and will be playing solely to salvage some pride after a disappointing campaign.

When will the Club America vs Pachuca match be played?

Club America face Pachuca for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 16 this Wednesday, November 6. The action is set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Sergio Hernandez of Pachuca – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Club America vs Pachuca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Pachuca in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Club America and Pachuca will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.