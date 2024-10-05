Where to watch Club Leon vs Club America live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Club Leon face Club America in a highly anticipated Matchday 11 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Club Leon will take on Club America in a highly anticipated Matchday 11 showdown in the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details easily accessible across multiple platforms. For those looking to stream the match, a variety of streaming services will provide comprehensive coverage.

Club America’s recent defeat in the Mexico City derby against Pumas UNAM dealt a significant blow to their momentum, leaving them outside the Requalification zone for now. Despite the setback, their fate is still in their hands, as they know that stringing together a few victories could put them back in the mix for postseason contention.

Determined to bounce back, they head into their upcoming clash fully focused on securing three crucial points. Leon, meanwhile, faces a similar situation with their postseason hopes hanging in the balance. They, too, need points to stay in the hunt, and a win against America—a direct rival—would be a huge boost to their chances.

When will the Club Leon vs Club America match be played?

Club Leon face Club America for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 11 this Saturday, October 5th. The action is set to kick off at 11:05 PM (ET).

Andres Guardado of Leon – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Club Leon vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Club Leon vs Club America in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Club Leon and Club America, which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial, or enjoy extensive coverage on Univision, TUDN, ViX.