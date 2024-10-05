Trending topics:
Liga MX

Where to watch Club Leon vs Club America live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Club Leon face Club America in a highly anticipated Matchday 11 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Victor Davila of America
© IMAGO / Agencia-MexSportVictor Davila of America

By Leonardo Herrera

Club Leon will take on Club America in a highly anticipated Matchday 11 showdown in the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details easily accessible across multiple platforms. For those looking to stream the match, a variety of streaming services will provide comprehensive coverage.

[Watch Club Leon vs Club America online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Club America’s recent defeat in the Mexico City derby against Pumas UNAM dealt a significant blow to their momentum, leaving them outside the Requalification zone for now. Despite the setback, their fate is still in their hands, as they know that stringing together a few victories could put them back in the mix for postseason contention.

Determined to bounce back, they head into their upcoming clash fully focused on securing three crucial points. Leon, meanwhile, faces a similar situation with their postseason hopes hanging in the balance. They, too, need points to stay in the hunt, and a win against America—a direct rival—would be a huge boost to their chances.

Advertisement

When will the Club Leon vs Club America match be played?

Club Leon face Club America for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 11 this Saturday, October 5th. The action is set to kick off at 11:05 PM (ET).

Andres Guardado of Leon – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Andres Guardado of Leon – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Advertisement

Club Leon vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Club Leon vs Club America in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Club Leon and Club America, which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial, or enjoy extensive coverage on Univision, TUDN, ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL imposes severe fines to Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb for controversial actions
NFL

NFL imposes severe fines to Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb for controversial actions

NBA News: Minnesota power forward gives high praise to star guard Anthony Edwards
NBA

NBA News: Minnesota power forward gives high praise to star guard Anthony Edwards

NBA News: Los Angeles Clippers' James Harden reflects on career without a championship
NBA

NBA News: Los Angeles Clippers' James Harden reflects on career without a championship

NBA Rumors: Warriors respect LeBron and Lakers' wishes with key decision on Bronny
NBA

NBA Rumors: Warriors respect LeBron and Lakers' wishes with key decision on Bronny

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo