Where to watch Colombia vs Cameroon live for free in the USA: 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Colombia take on Cameroon in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup group stage. Here's everything you need to know, from kickoff time to where you can catch the action live on TV or streaming in the USA.

Linda Caicedo of Colombia
© IMAGO / NurPhotoLinda Caicedo of Colombia

By Leonardo Herrera

Colombia and Cameroon are set to square off in a pivotal Matchday 2 encounter at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup group stage. This clash promises to be a must-watch as both teams vie for a crucial win. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times, TV broadcast details, and streaming options available across the USA.

[Watch Colombia vs Cameroon online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

When Cameroon and Colombia clash, fans should brace themselves for a thrilling encounter. Cameroon kicked off their tournament with a 2-2 draw against Mexico, a result that leaves their fate hanging in the balance. To enhance their chances of advancing to the final, Cameroon will need a victory in this crucial matchup.

On the other side, Colombia, buoyed by their impressive 2-0 win over Australia, are poised to continue their strong performance. A second consecutive win will guarantee their spot in the next round, making them eager to secure the necessary three points. As both teams prepare for this high-stakes battle, expect intensity and determination to define their play on the field.

When will the Colombia vs Cameroon match be played?

Colombia face Cameroon in their second match of the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup group stage this Tuesday, September 3rd, with kickoff set for 9:00 PM (ET).

Colombia vs Cameroon: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM
CT: 8:00 PM
MT: 7:00 PM
PT: 6:00 PM

Naomi Eto of Cameroon – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

How to watch Colombia vs Cameroon in the USA

This game between Colombia and Cameroon in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup can be watch in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Telemundo and Fox Soccer Plus.

