Rayo Vallecano's president makes something clear to James Rodriguez for Colombia's upcoming games

James Rodriguez was officially unveiled as a Rayo Vallecano player on August 26, and while he’s already begun training with his new team, his focus might soon shift to Colombia’s World Cup qualifying matches against Peru on September 6 and Argentina on September 10.

In light of these upcoming international duties, Rayo Vallecano’s president, Martin Presa, had a clear message for James. The Colombian star signed a one-year deal with an option for an additional season, marking the 11th club of his career. While Rodriguez has hit the training ground, head coach Iñigo Perez tempered the excitement surrounding his arrival.

“We’re thrilled to have James here. He’s a player with tremendous pedigree, and now we need to make the most of that. But we’ll have to wait a bit to see him in action because he’s coming off the Copa America final without much training. We need to be patient and wait,” Perez said. The big question remains: will Rodriguez make his debut before joining Colombia for their upcoming qualifiers?

Rodriguez watched from the stands at Vallecas Stadium during Rayo Vallecano’s 2-1 defeat to FC Barcelona. The team’s next match is against Espanyol on Saturday, August 31, which could mark the Colombian’s debut. If not, fans might have to wait until after the September international break.

James Rodriguez reacts after receiving the MVP award following the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Rayo Vallecano’s president makes something clear to James

Martin Presa was candid about James Rodriguez’s role and expectations regarding his national team commitments. “James is joining us at the peak of his career. He was just named the MVP of the Copa America, ahead of Lionel Messi, despite losing the final to Argentina in Miami, which is unusual. But he earned that title across six matches. He’s at his zenith,” Presa told DAZN.

“As of today (August 27), he’s just getting settled, and we don’t want to risk anything, so we need to get him in top shape. Hopefully, after the international break, we can enjoy his talents and he can help us achieve our goal of staying in La Liga during this crucial centennial year for the club,” he concluded.

James Rodriguez’s salary at Rayo Vallecano

James Rodriguez achieved his goal of returning to European football, securing a move back to LaLiga, where he previously played for Real Madrid, scoring 37 goals and providing 42 assists in 125 matches. Now wearing Rayo Vallecano’s No. 10 jersey, Rodriguez is set to earn an annual salary of approximately €3 million, according to journalist Ignacio Peña from DSports.