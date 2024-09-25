Where to watch Columbus Crew vs Club America in the USA: 2024 Campeones Cup

Columbus Crew will face Club America in the second leg of the 2024 Campeones Cup. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch or stream the game in the USA.

Columbus Crew are set to take on Club America in the highly anticipated second leg of the 2024 Campeones Cup. Fans in the USA can catch every thrilling moment of this intense showdown through various streaming options—here’s everything you need to know to tune in and not miss a second of the action.

[Watch Columbus Crew vs Club America live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

After a shaky start to the Apertura 2024 tournament in Liga MX, Club America have regained their form in recent weeks, showing why they are always a force to be reckoned with in Mexican soccer. They’ll be eager to continue their resurgence in this crucial clash with an international title at stake.

On the other side, Columbus Crew comes into the contest as one of MLS’s top teams, riding a wave of strong performances. With both teams evenly matched and determined to secure an international title, it’s tough to predict a clear favorite. Fans can expect a thrilling contest as these two powerhouses go head-to-head, each vying for a major statement win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Columbus Crew vs Club America match be played?

Columbus Crew face Club America in the 2024 Campeones Cup this Wednesday, September 25. The match is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Columbus Crew forward Christian Ramirez – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Columbus Crew vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Club America in the USA

The 2024 Campeones Cup clash between Columbus Crew and Club America will be broadcast on Apple TV. Additionally, fans can tune in on Fubo or TUDN, giving multiple options to catch this match.