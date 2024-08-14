Where to watch Comunicaciones vs Marathon in the USA: 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup

Comunicaciones will receive Marathon in the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup group stage. Catch all the action live—here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch or stream the game in the USA.

Comunicaciones and Marathon face each other in the Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup group stage. For those fans tuning in from the United States, a variety of streaming options are available to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this high-stakes matchup. Find all of them right here.

[Watch Comunicaciones vs Marathon live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Matchday 3 of the 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup group stage is set to feature a compelling clash between two teams with contrasting trajectories but a shared urgency for points. Marathon, representing Honduras, enters this game under pressure after a rocky start in the tournament, marked by a 3-1 loss to Alajuelense. A second consecutive defeat could significantly hinder their chances of advancing, making this a must-win situation for them.

On the other side, Guatemalan side Comunicaciones comes into this match with momentum. They opened their campaign with a draw against Luis Angel Firpo, followed by a victory over Alianza, positioning them as strong contenders for the next round. To solidify their advancement, securing three points against Marathon is crucial, setting the stage for an intense battle on the pitch.

When will the Comunicaciones vs Marathon match be played?

Comunicaciones will take on Marathon this Wednesday, August 14, in a pivotal Matchday 3 clash of the 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup group stage. The action is set to kick off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Comunicaciones vs Marathon: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Comunicaciones vs Marathon in the USA

The 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup showdown between Comunicaciones and Marathon will be available to stream in the U.S. on Fubo, which is currently offering a free trial. Fans can also catch the action on Fox Soccer Plus.