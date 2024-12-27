NFL News: Aaron Rodgers gives Jets offensive line players $10k worth of special gifts

Aaron Rodgers may not have had the best year with his New York Jets teammates, as the regular season is set to end with an ugly record of 11 losses heading into Week 17—and likely more to come. However, during Christmas, the quarterback set those struggles aside and surprised his teammates with special gifts.

According to a report by MLFootball, Rodgers gifted his offensive teammates a total of $10,000 worth of presents each, including a custom Tom Ford suit as the centerpiece. These gifts were distributed among more than 30 players who have been part of the Jets‘ offense this season.

In addition to the suits, Rodgers also included Tom Ford cologne and sunglasses, a speaker, a bottle of bourbon, and a Louis Vuitton passport holder. Altogether, the quarterback reportedly spent over $300,000 on gifts for his teammates, who have struggled to produce points this season, averaging just 19.5 points per game.

The NFL regular season isn’t over yet for the Jets, as they still have to play in Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills on the road. That matchup could be a significant challenge, as they aim to secure a win against one of this season’s favorites. The Jets will then close out the 2024 season at home against the Dolphins.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 10: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets throws a pass in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Rodgers’ 2024 Performance: Over 20 Touchdowns

Despite the beating the Jets have taken this season, Rodgers has managed to throw 24 touchdowns against 8 interceptions. His best performance came against the Jaguars, where he threw for 289 yards and 3 touchdowns. A week prior, he faced the Dolphins, recording over 300 yards for the first time this season with a total of 339 yards.

Overall, the Jets’ offense under Rodgers in 2024 hasn’t been particularly problematic. Offensive struggles have historically been an issue for the team. However, with the defense ranking 16th in the league and allowing an average of 22.9 points per game, the Jets haven’t received the kind of support needed to turn close games into wins.