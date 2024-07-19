Costa Rica U20 face Cuba U20 for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Costa Rica U20 square off against Cuba U20 in the opening match of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. Dive into the essential details, including match dates, kickoff times, and exclusive streaming options tailored for USA viewers.

The latest edition of the premier U20 tournament in Concacaf is set to kick off, bringing together the top young talents from North America and the Caribbean. The tournament’s opening Matchday will see two teams vying for second and third place, setting the stage for an intense competition. With the United States dominating as the group favorites, the battle for the remaining top spots becomes crucial for the other teams.

Costa Rica, eyeing the runner-up position, will face Cuba in a match where they are favored to win. Despite being considered the underdogs, Cuba will aim to defy expectations and make a statement. This matchup is pivotal as both teams strive to secure a strong start in their campaign to advance past the group stage.

When will the Costa Rica U20 vs Cuba U20 match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage between Costa Rica U20 and Cuba U20 will be played this Friday, July 19 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Costa Rica U20 vs Cuba U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Costa Rica U20 vs Cuba U20 in the USA

This 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship game between Costa Rica U20 and Cuba U20 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ViX, Fox Soccer Plus