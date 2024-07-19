The United States U20 team takes on Jamaica U20 in the opening match of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. Get ready for all the details on when, where, and how to catch the action live in the USA, including streaming options and kickoff time.

The United States U20 squad face off against Jamaica U20 in the Matchday 1 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. Get all the essential details, including match dates, kickoff times, and exclusive streaming options specifically for USA viewers.

The United States U20 squad kicks off their campaign in the premier U20 Concacaf tournament, with high expectations as one of the top contenders for the title. The Americans are anticipated to dominate their group, though they must avoid the pitfalls of overconfidence. The team’s journey begins with a matchup against Jamaica U20, a team that has shown significant improvement in recent years.

Jamaica’s U20 squad has proven their mettle in both the Gold Cup and the recent Copa America, signaling their rise in the region. The Caribbean side aims to secure a strong result against the heavily favored Americans, setting the stage for a compelling group stage battle.

When will the United States U20 vs Jamaica U20 match be played?

The United States U20 team is set to face Jamaica U20 in the first Matchday of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage this Friday, July 19, with kickoff scheduled for 10:00 PM (ET).

United States U20 vs Jamaica U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch United States U20 vs Jamaica U20 in the USA

This 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship game between United States U20 and Jamaica U20 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ViX, Fox Soccer Plus.