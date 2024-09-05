Where to watch Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Costa Rica kicks off their 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage campaign against Guadalupe on League A Matchday 1. Here's everything you need to know about when and where the match will take place, as well as how to watch or live stream it in the USA.

Costa Rica are set to face Guadeloupe in a crucial League A Matchday 1 game of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. As anticipation builds for this key matchup, here’s all the essential information you need, including the date, kickoff time, and how to watch it live in the USA.

The tournament kicks off for Costa Rica, a perennial powerhouse in Concacaf and a favorite to make a deep run in the Nations League. Despite a recent dip in form, Costa Rica is determined to reaffirm its status as one of the region’s elite teams and will be looking to start strong in their quest for the title.

Their first test comes against Guadeloupe, a team that has shown significant improvement in recent years. After an impressive showing in the last Gold Cup, Guadeloupe are eager to continue its upward trajectory. Facing a team of Costa Rica’s caliber, they aim to prove their potential by securing a positive result in this challenging opening match.

When will the Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe match be played?

Costa Rica face Guadeloupe on League A Matchday 1 of the Concacaf Nations League this Thursday, September 5, with kickoff set for 8:00 PM (ET).

Thierry Ambrose of Guadeloupe celebrates with a teammate – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Costa Rica and Guadeloupe will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.

