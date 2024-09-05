Trending topics:
Concacaf Nations League

Where to watch Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Costa Rica kicks off their 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage campaign against Guadalupe on League A Matchday 1. Here's everything you need to know about when and where the match will take place, as well as how to watch or live stream it in the USA.

Joel Campbell of Costa Rica
© IMAGO / Agencia-MexSportJoel Campbell of Costa Rica

By Leonardo Herrera

Costa Rica are set to face Guadeloupe in a crucial League A Matchday 1 game of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. As anticipation builds for this key matchup, here’s all the essential information you need, including the date, kickoff time, and how to watch it live in the USA.

[Watch Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe live in the USA on Paramount+]

The tournament kicks off for Costa Rica, a perennial powerhouse in Concacaf and a favorite to make a deep run in the Nations League. Despite a recent dip in form, Costa Rica is determined to reaffirm its status as one of the region’s elite teams and will be looking to start strong in their quest for the title.

Their first test comes against Guadeloupe, a team that has shown significant improvement in recent years. After an impressive showing in the last Gold Cup, Guadeloupe are eager to continue its upward trajectory. Facing a team of Costa Rica’s caliber, they aim to prove their potential by securing a positive result in this challenging opening match.

When will the Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe match be played?

Costa Rica face Guadeloupe on League A Matchday 1 of the Concacaf Nations League this Thursday, September 5, with kickoff set for 8:00 PM (ET).

Thierry Ambrose of Guadeloupe celebrates with a teammate – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Thierry Ambrose of Guadeloupe celebrates with a teammate – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM

Argentine World Cup champion claims Messi has a teammate worth more than Mbappe, Haaland

see also

Argentine World Cup champion claims Messi has a teammate worth more than Mbappe, Haaland

How to watch Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Costa Rica and Guadeloupe will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jerry Jones reveals if Deion Sanders will be new head coach of Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones reveals if Deion Sanders will be new head coach of Dallas Cowboys

Charles Barkley delivers strong rebuttal to Caitlin Clark’s critics
NBA

Charles Barkley delivers strong rebuttal to Caitlin Clark’s critics

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 900 goals: How close is Lionel Messi to matching him?
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 900 goals: How close is Lionel Messi to matching him?

NFL News: Mike Tomlin gives key update on Russell Wilson's health with the Steelers
NFL

NFL News: Mike Tomlin gives key update on Russell Wilson's health with the Steelers

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo