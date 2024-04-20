Cruz Azul will play against Atlas for the Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Cruz Azul are set to face off against Atlas for Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Delve into all the essential details, including the match date, kickoff time, and a variety of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, conveniently accessible right here.

As the regular phase of the Clausura 2024 Liga MX draws to a close, teams’ positions are gradually taking shape. However, the final matches promise excitement as several teams vie for direct qualification to the quarterfinals or the Requalification.

In this particular game, one team has already lost their chance of advancing to the postseason: Atlas. Their sole aim now is to conclude their participation in the tournament on a positive note. Conversely, Cruz Azul still harbor serious hopes of securing a spot among the top six teams. They will be striving for a victory to solidify their position in the standings.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Atlas match be played?

The game for the Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Cruz Azul and Atlas will be played this Sunday, April 21 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Cruz Azul vs Atlas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Cruz Azul and Atlas will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) . Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.