Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Cruz Azul will square off against Chivas in a Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 7 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas in the US on DirecTV Stream]

Early-season momentum is on the line in Liga MX as Cruz Azul and Chivas Guadalajara collide in a matchup packed with title implications. Chivas enter on a six-game winning streak, fresh off an emotional derby victory over Club America.

Cruz Azul, on the other hand, have powered their way to 13 points behind one of the league’s most dangerous attacking units. With both clubs eyeing the top of the standings, this showdown could deliver a defining statement—don’t miss what promises to be one of the must-watch games of the season.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Chivas match be played?

Cruz Azul receive Chivas in the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Saturday, February 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:05 PM (ET).

Agustín Palavecino of Cruz Azul – Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Cruz Azul and Chivas will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video and ViX.