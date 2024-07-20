Cruz Azul are set to host Toluca in a Matchday 4 showdown of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Get all the crucial details, including kickoff time, broadcast information, and streaming options in the USA, in our comprehensive guide.

The Apertura 2024 season heats up as Cruz Azul, the only team with a perfect record in their first three matches, looks to extend their winning streak to 12 points and maintain their lead atop the standings. As they prepare for their fourth game, the stakes are high for one of the tournament’s top title contenders.

Cruz Azul face a formidable opponent in Toluca, a team that has also started the season strong with 7 points out of a possible 9. The “Diablos Rojos” are poised to challenge Cruz Azul’s dominance and will aim for a victory that could catapult them to the top of the leaderboard.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Toluca match be played?

Cruz Azul are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown against Toluca on Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024, slated for Saturday, July 20th. The much-anticipated clash kicks off at 11:05 PM (ET).

Alexis Vega of Toluca – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Cruz Azul vs Toluca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Toluca in the USA

Catch every second of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown as Cruz Azul face Toluca. Stream the thrilling action live nationwide on Fubo (free trial), or tune in to TUDN, Univision or ViX for all the coverage.