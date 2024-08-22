Trending topics:
Soccer

Where to watch Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors live for free in the USA: 2024 Copa Sudamericana round of 16

Cruzeiro will host Boca Juniors in the second leg of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana round of 16. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Boca Juniors' Edinson Cavani vies for the ball with Cruzeiro's Lucas Romero
Boca Juniors' Edinson Cavani vies for the ball with Cruzeiro's Lucas Romero

By Leonardo Herrera

Cruzeiro will face off against Boca Juniors in the second leg of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana Round of 16, with U.S. soccer fans eager for all the essential details. From match dates and kickoff times to exclusive streaming options tailored for American viewers, everything you need to catch all the action.

[Watch Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

In a fiercely contested first leg, Boca Juniors secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Cruzeiro, thanks to a goal from Edison Cavani. This narrow win gives Boca a slight edge as they head to Brazil for the return leg, but they’ll need to guard against overconfidence in what promises to be a challenging matchup.

The slim margin might be enough if Boca can secure a draw, though it won’t be an easy task. Cruzeiro are known for their resilience at home, making this a tightly contested series that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

When will the Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors match be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana round of 16 between Cruzeiro and Boca Juniors will be played this Thursday, August 22 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Boca Juniors forward Edinson Cavani – IMAGO / PHOTOxPHOTO

Boca Juniors forward Edinson Cavani

Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM
CT: 7:30 PM
MT: 6:30 PM
PT: 5:30 PM

Copa Sudamericana 2024: Schedule, Fixtures, Where and How to Watch in the USA

see also

Copa Sudamericana 2024: Schedule, Fixtures, Where and How to Watch in the USA

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors in the USA

Catch the 2024 Copa Sudamericana clash between Cruzeiro and Boca Juniors live in the USA on Fubo (free trial available). Additional viewing options include Fanatiz USA and beIN SPORTS.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

