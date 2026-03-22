Where to watch Cruzeiro vs Santos live in the USA: Brasileirao 2026

Cruzeiro will receive Santos in the Matchday 8 of the Brasileirao 2026. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Cruzeiro vs Santos live in the USA on Fanatiz]

The stakes couldn’t be higher in the Brasileirao as two struggling sides meet in a critical clash near the bottom of the table. Santos enter the matchup reeling from a 2-1 loss at home to Internacional and sit on just six points, increasing the urgency to turn results around and begin climbing out of danger.

Meanwhile, Cruzeiro’s season has yet to gain any traction, with three draws and four defeats leaving them still searching for a breakthrough victory. With both clubs desperate to spark a turnaround, this showdown could prove pivotal in shaping their fight to avoid relegation.

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When will the Cruzeiro vs Santos match be played?

Cruzeiro will play against Santos in a Matchday 8 clash of the Brasileirao 2026 this Sunday, March 22. The match is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Gerson of Cruzeiro – Wagner Meier/Getty Images

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Cruzeiro vs Santos: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Santos in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Cruzeiro and Santos will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA. Other options: Premiere.