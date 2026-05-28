Cruzeiro vs Barcelona SC: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Copa Libertadores match on May 28, 2026

Cruzeiro host Barcelona SC at the Mineirão in the Matchday 6 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Cruzeiro are aiming for qualification to the round of 16 against a Barcelona SC team that has already been eliminated. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Cruzeiro vs Barcelona SC Tournament Copa Libertadores Date Thursday, May 28, 2026 Time 8:30 PM (ET) / 5:30 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream beIN SPORTS Connect, Fubo, Fanatiz

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Barcelona SC in the USA

Fans in the United States looking to watch this highly anticipated matchup will need to use one of the available live streaming platforms.

The game can be seen on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, giving viewers the opportunity to follow every moment of the action live from nearly any location.

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Can I watch Cruzeiro vs Barcelona SC for free?

Viewers in the United States will be able to stream the entire matchup live on Fubo, which is currently offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

The limited-time offer gives fans access to every moment of the action without paying upfront, while also providing an opportunity to explore the platform’s content and streaming options before signing up for a subscription.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Everything will be on the line in this decisive group-stage clash as Cruzeiro enter the final Matchday knowing a victory secures a spot in the Copa Libertadores Round of 16.

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The Brazilian side picked up a valuable draw at La Bombonera against Boca Juniors and now sits on 8 points — one ahead of Boca and two behind Universidad Catolica. A win could even send Cruzeiro to the top of the group depending on the other result.

Meanwhile, Barcelona SC has already been eliminated from contention and will play only for pride as Cruzeiro looks to finish the job and keep their continental campaign alive.

Jose Contreras of Barcelona SC – Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

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Cruzeiro vs Barcelona SC: Predicted Lineups

Cruzeiro (4-2-3-1): Otávio Costa, Kauã Moraes, Fabrício Bruno, Jonathan Jesus, Kaiki, Gerson, Lucas Romero, Kaique Kenji, Matheus Pereira, Luis Sinisterra, Kaio Jorge.

Barcelona SC (4-2-3-1): José Contreras, William Vargas, Alex Rangel, Cristian Báez, Jonathan Perlaza, Matías Lugo, Milton Céliz, Tomás Martínez, Sergio Núñez, Jefferson Wila, Marcos Mejía.

What time is the Cruzeiro vs Barcelona SC match?

The match kicks off today, May 28, at 8:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 8:30 PM

Central Time: 7:30 PM

Mountain Time: 6:30 PM

Pacific Time: 5:30 PM