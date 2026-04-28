Where to watch Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors in the USA: 2026 Copa Libertadores

Cruzeiro will square off against Boca Juniors for the Matchday 3 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors live in the USA on Fubo]

Group D takes center stage as Boca Juniors carry early momentum into a key matchup against Cruzeiro. Boca have opened with back-to-back wins, quickly positioning themselves as frontrunners.

Cruzeiro, meanwhile arrive with doubts after a setback against Universidad Catolica and questions about their current form. With one side surging and the other seeking a response, this clash could shape the group race—don’t miss it.

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When will the Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors match be played?

This 2026 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Tuesday, April 28, with Cruzeiro taking on Boca Juniors the Matchday 3 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Gerson of Cruzeiro – Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors in the USA

This 2025 Copa Libertadores showdown between Cruzeiro and Boca Juniors will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.