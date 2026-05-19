Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Copa Libertadores match on May 19, 2026

Boca Juniors receive Cruzeiro at La Bombonera in the Matchday 5 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. After two consecutive defeats, Boca Juniors are looking to return to winning ways against a Cruzeiro side that wants to be top of the table. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro Tournament Copa Libertadores Date Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time 8:30 PM (ET) / 5:30 PM (PT) TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream beIN SPORTS Connect, Fubo, Fanatiz

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro in the USA

Viewers across the United States will have several ways to follow this highly anticipated matchup live, with both television and streaming platforms delivering complete coverage from kickoff to the final whistle.

Fans can watch the game on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, while online streaming will also be available through Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, providing multiple options to tune in from almost anywhere.

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Can I watch Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro for free?

Fans in the United States can catch every minute of the match live through Fubo, which is offering a complimentary five-day trial to qualifying new subscribers.

The special promotion allows viewers to tune in to the entire showdown at no initial cost, giving fans a simple way to follow the action live before deciding on a full subscription package.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The stakes could not be higher in Group D as Boca Juniors return to La Bombonera for a crucial showdown against Cruzeiro.

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Cruzeiro sit second in the standings with seven points and know a strong result on the road would put them in excellent shape for a knockout-round berth.

Boca, meanwhile, opened the campaign with two straight wins before suffering back-to-back losses, leaving them third with six points and in urgent need of a victory.

Kaio Jorge of Cruzeiro – Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

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Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro: Predicted Lineups

Boca Juniors (4-3-1-2): Leandro Brey, Lautaro Di Lollo, Ayrton Costa, Lautaro Blanco, Malcom Braida, Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes, Milton Delgado, Tomás Aranda, Milton Giménez, Miguel Merentiel.

Cruzeiro (4-2-3-1): Otávio, Fágner, Fabricio Bruno, Jonathan Jesus, Kaiki Bruno, Gerson, Lucas Romero, Christian, Matheus Pereira, Luis Sinisterra, Kaio Jorge.

What time is the Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro match?

The match kicks off today, May 19, at 8:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 8:30 PM

Central Time: 7:30 PM

Mountain Time: 6:30 PM

Pacific Time: 5:30 PM