Argentina's last-minute injury ahead of World Cup Qualifier vs Colombia

Argentina will face Colombia in Barranquilla for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers after an important victory over Chile. However, Lionel Scaloni's team will travel without one player due to injury.

Following their decisive 3-0 victory over Chile on Thursday, Argentina are set to take on Colombia at Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla for Matchday 8 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. However, one player won’t be traveling with the team.

According to TNT Sports’ Maxi Grillo, goalkeeper Juan Musso, who has been ruled out due to a back injury. Instead of traveling to Colombia, he is traveling to Spain to join Atletico Madrid and recover.

The injury also kept him out of Argentina’s win over Chile, where he was left off the substitutes’ bench. He was called up to join Argentina’s squad after debuting in Atletico Madrid’s 1-0 win over Athletic in LaLiga.

In Musso’s absence, Gerónimo Rulli and Walter Benítez will once again serve as backups to Emiliano Martínez for the crucial clash against Colombia. Los Cafeteros are the only team which remains undefeated in the qualifiers after Luis Diaz tied the score 1-1 against Peru.

Juan Musso debuted with Atletico Madrid after being signed on loan from Atalanta (Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

On the other hand, other important players to Lionel Scaloni, Nicolás González and Alexis Mac Allister, picked up some minor injuries after Chile’s game. But they are set to remain with the team.

Gonzalez and Mac Allister remain available

During the game against Chile, Nico González sustained a minor injury to his foot, with some reports suggesting the impacted area in his ankle, while others claim it is in his heel. Meanwhile, Mac Allister suffered adductor strain, according to journalist Gaston Edul of TyC Sports.

Edul reported that Mac Allister, who scored the first goal against La Roja, “will train differently until Tuesday to be able to get ready for the game against Colombia.” Same with Gonzalez, who will also stay with the team for the match.