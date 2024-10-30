Trending topics:
Eredivisie

Where to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax live in the USA: 2024/2025 Eredivisie

Feyenoord face Ajax for the Matchday 11 of the 2024/2025 Eredivisie. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Feyenoord player Julian Carranza
© IMAGO / Pro ShotsFeyenoord player Julian Carranza

By Leonardo Herrera

Feyenoord and Ajax are gearing up for a high-stakes Matchday 11 showdown in the 2024/25 Eredivisie season, promising an intense battle between two Dutch powerhouses. Here’s where fans in the USA can find out how to catch all the action live.

Feyenoord and Ajax are set for another fierce Dutch Derby clash, with more than just three points on the line. Ajax, sitting on 19 points, aims to disrupt the momentum of their arch-rivals, who boast a flawless record of 10 wins in 10 matches.

Despite not being the favorites, an Ajax victory would be a crucial boost toward climbing the standings. Meanwhile, Feyenoord, in unstoppable form, look to add this derby win to their dominant season. This promises to be an electric showdown that no fan will want to miss.

Advertisement

When will the Feyenoord vs Ajax match be played?

Feyenoord take on Ajax in the Matchday 11 of the 2024-2025 Eredivisie this Wednesday, October 30. The showdown kicks off at 1:00 PM (ET).

Jordan Henderson of Ajax – IMAGO / ANP

Jordan Henderson of Ajax – IMAGO / ANP

Advertisement

Feyenoord vs Ajax: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Americans Abroad in Eredivisie 2024/25

see also

Americans Abroad in Eredivisie 2024/25

How to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax in the USA

This 2024/2025 Eredivise game between Feyenoord and Ajax will be broadcast live in the USA on ESPN+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence loses teammate after trade to a NFC North team
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence loses teammate after trade to a NFC North team

MLB News: Dodgers Mookie Betts makes something clear about Yankees' fans interception in Game 4
MLB

MLB News: Dodgers Mookie Betts makes something clear about Yankees' fans interception in Game 4

MLB News: David Ortiz delivers warning to Dodgers after Aaron Judge’s Game 4 performance
MLB

MLB News: David Ortiz delivers warning to Dodgers after Aaron Judge’s Game 4 performance

2024 World Series: What happens if the New York Yankees lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5?
MLB

2024 World Series: What happens if the New York Yankees lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5?

Better Collective Logo