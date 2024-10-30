Where to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax live in the USA: 2024/2025 Eredivisie

Feyenoord and Ajax are gearing up for a high-stakes Matchday 11 showdown in the 2024/25 Eredivisie season, promising an intense battle between two Dutch powerhouses. Here’s where fans in the USA can find out how to catch all the action live.
Feyenoord and Ajax are set for another fierce Dutch Derby clash, with more than just three points on the line. Ajax, sitting on 19 points, aims to disrupt the momentum of their arch-rivals, who boast a flawless record of 10 wins in 10 matches.
Despite not being the favorites, an Ajax victory would be a crucial boost toward climbing the standings. Meanwhile, Feyenoord, in unstoppable form, look to add this derby win to their dominant season. This promises to be an electric showdown that no fan will want to miss.
When will the Feyenoord vs Ajax match be played?
Feyenoord take on Ajax in the Matchday 11 of the 2024-2025 Eredivisie this Wednesday, October 30. The showdown kicks off at 1:00 PM (ET).
Jordan Henderson of Ajax – IMAGO / ANP
Feyenoord vs Ajax: Time by State in the USA
ET: 1:00 PM
CT: 12:00 PM
MT: 11:00 AM
PT: 10:00 AM
How to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax in the USA
This 2024/2025 Eredivise game between Feyenoord and Ajax will be broadcast live in the USA on ESPN+.