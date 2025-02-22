Tom Brady‘s career in the NFL undoubtedly positions him as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. A seven-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the quarterback confessed which team still gives him nightmares.

A few days ago, Peyton Manning made a special post on his official Instagram account @peytonmanning, announcing that he will reunite with his former teammates from the Indianapolis Colts to reminisce about winning Super Bowl XLI in 2007.

What’s interesting is that none other than Tom Brady dared to react to this post. With a bold six-word message, he confessed the nightmares that still haunt him when he remembers that talented group of Colts players, led by Manning.

“That group still gives me nightmares!” Brady wrote. At that time, Tony Dungy’s team achieved a positive record of 12 wins and 4 losses, claiming the championship after defeating the Chicago Bears 29-17.

Super Bowl MVP Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts hugs head coach Tony Dungy as he celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Colts 29-17 win against the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

One of Brady’s toughest losses

In early 2007, the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts faced off in the AFC Championship Game at a Lucas Oil Stadium packed with local fans.

Before this game, Manning had made six playoff appearances, but unfortunately for him, he had never reached the Super Bowl. The curse would be broken after an incredible victory over Belichick’s Patriots, with a finish worthy of a movie.

With just over two minutes on the clock, and trailing by only three points, the talented Indianapolis quarterback led his team 80 yards in just over a minute for a touchdown and a 38-34 Colts lead.

The worst of memories for Brady and this historic team comes with the recollection of the final play of that game when, with just seconds left and the possibility of changing the outcome, the QB was intercepted by Dungy’s defense, and the final victory was declared for the home team, securing their subsequent Super Bowl berth.

