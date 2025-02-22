Where to watch Chivas vs Pachuca live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Chivas will face off against Pachuca in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 8 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

Chivas continue to struggle in the Clausura 2025, unable to find their best form so far. With just 8 points from a possible 21, their performance has been disappointing, leaving them in 11th place—outside the Play-in spots.

Determined to turn things around, Chivas aim to start earning more points to climb the standings. Their next rivals are Pachuca, who started the season strong but has since faltered. Currently holding onto 6th place, Pachuca will be looking to secure all three points to maintain their position.

When will the Chivas vs Pachuca match be played?

Chivas take on Pachuca in the Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Saturday, February 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:05 PM (ET).

Oussama Idrissi of Pachuca – Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Chivas vs Pachuca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Pachuca in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Chivas and Pachuca will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Telemundo, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium.