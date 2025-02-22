Trending topics:
NFL insider reveals key details on Vikings QB Daniel Jones’ future with the franchise

After a tough season, the Vikings face a key decision at quarterback. With Darnold’s future uncertain, an NFL insider shared details about Daniel Jones' future within the team. His presence could be crucial in resolving the team’s QB dilemma.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Daniel Jones #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesDaniel Jones #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

The Minnesota Vikings face a crucial decision about their season’s near future. Sam Darnold’s status remains uncertain. His short contract and impressive season have drawn interest from multiple teams. Because of this, the Vikings are exploring solutions at quarterback. Amid these discussions, an NFL insider has shared details about Daniel Jones’ potential future with the team that could be the answer to this drama.

Daniel Jones could make some sense (at Vikings). I’m told that he’s still on the table as an option. He was in the building last year. He would be a cheaper alternative to Sam Darnold,” reported Jeremy Fowler on ESPN. It seems like the Vikings agree on one thing: JJ McCarthy needs a veteran QB to finish developing.

Keeping Daniel Jones makes sense for the Minnesota Vikings as they navigate an uncertain quarterback situation. While he dealt with injuries and inconsistency in New York, his athleticism remains a valuable asset. Jones brings starting experience that fits well in Kevin O’Connell’s system. His ability to extend plays and contribute as a runner adds a different dimension to the Vikings’ offense.

Beyond his on-field potential, Jones is also a cost-effective insurance policy. The Vikings are not tied to a long-term financial commitment, making him a low-risk investment. Their strategy may involve filling the QB spot with an experienced player.

daniel-jones-sam-darnold

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants greets Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings after the game at MetLife Stadium on September 08, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Vikings defeated the Giants 28-6.

This would give JJ McCarthy time to develop rhythm and gain experience. McCarthy is seen as the franchise’s future. However, starting him right away could be overwhelming. Especially after his long-term injury. Adding the pressure of replacing Darnold would make the situation even more challenging.

Could the Vikings get better next season by keeping Daniel Jones?

If the Minnesota Vikings want to improve on their performance from last season, they must make even more additions to their roster. The quarterback dilemma is only the beginning of their process. Daniel Jones’ continuity alone will not assure better results next season, as the team still has major roster concerns.

The Vikings also need to strengthen the offensive line and add depth in the secondary. Finding a reliable edge rusher will be just as crucial to their success. Without these improvements, they risk another season of inconsistency. This remains true regardless of who starts at quarterback.

daniel villar pardo
Daniel Villar Pardo

