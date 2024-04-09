Flamengo play against Palestino for the Matchday 2 for the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to Watch Flamengo vs Palestino Live for FREE in the USA: 2024 Copa Libertadores Group Stage Matchday 2

Flamengo will play their first game at home when they host Palestino on Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores. Dive into all the crucial details right here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a handpicked selection of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Flamengo vs Palestino live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It marks the first home match for one of the primary contenders in the 2024 edition of the Copa Libertadores. Flamengo have consistently asserted themselves as a dominant force in Conmebol soccer for several years, and naturally, they are keen to uphold that status. Securing a victory, particularly on home turf, is imperative for Flamengo, given their opening fixture ended in a 1-1 draw against Millonarios.

Their upcoming opponents are Palestino, who suffered a 4-0 defeat at home against Bolivar in their debut. The Chilean team must swiftly recover from this significant setback if they harbor hopes of advancing to the next round or securing a spot in the Copa Sudamericana.

When will the Flamengo vs Palestino match be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage between Flamengo and Palestino will be played this Wednesday, April 10 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Flamengo vs Palestino: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Flamengo vs Palestino in the USA

This 2024 Copa Libertadores game between Flamengo and Palestino will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS.