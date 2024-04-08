Fluminense face off against Colo Colo for the Matchday 2 for the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Fluminense will play their first home game for Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage against the tough Colo Colo. Dive into all the crucial details right here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a handpicked selection of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States.

Contrary to expectations, Fluminense’s debut in the 2024 Copa Libertadores didn’t unfold as anticipated. Despite being the defending champions, they faced a formidable opponent in Alianza Lima, a team with significant international experience, even though Fluminense were still favored to win. Ultimately, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Now, Fluminense has the opportunity to rebound in their first home match. Their upcoming opponents, likely to be the toughest in the group, are none other than Colo Colo, another team with a distinguished international pedigree. The Chilean side recently secured a 1-0 victory over Cerro Porteño and is poised to deliver a strong performance against the current champions.

When will the Fluminense vs Colo Colo match be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage between Fluminense and Colo Colo will be played this Tuesday, April 9 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Fluminense vs Colo Colo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Fluminense vs Colo Colo in the USA

This 2024 Copa Libertadores game between Fluminense and Colo Colo will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.