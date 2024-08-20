Trending topics:
Where to watch Fluminense vs Gremio in the USA: 2024 Copa Libertadores

Fluminense and Gremio are set to clash in the second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores Round of 16. For fans in the USA, here’s everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch or live stream this game.

Reinaldo of Gremio
© IMAGO / Pera Photo PressReinaldo of Gremio

By Leonardo Herrera

Fluminense will take on Gremio in what will be the second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores Round of 16. Get all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and a curated list of streaming options tailored specifically for USA viewers.

[Watch Gremio vs Fluminense Live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

In a hard-fought and intense first-leg battle, Gremio emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over their rivals, keeping the series wide open. The home side capitalized on their opportunities, but the narrow margin ensures that the second leg will be a thrilling and decisive encounter.

Fluminense may be struggling in the Brasileirao, but they’ve shown a different side in the Copa Libertadores, where they’ve been dominant at home. Gremio, holding a slight advantage, will look to secure a result that punches their ticket to the quarterfinals.

When will the Fluminense vs Gremio match be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores round of 16 between Fluminense and Gremio will be played this Tuesday, August 20 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Ganso of Fluminense – IMAGO / TheNews2

Ganso of Fluminense – IMAGO / TheNews2

Fluminense vs Gremio: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM
CT: 5:00 PM
MT: 4:00 PM
PT: 3:00 PM

Copa Libertadores 2024: Schedule, Fixtures, Where and How to Watch in the USA

How to watch Fluminense vs Gremio in the USA

This 2024 Copa Libertadores game between Fluminense and Gremio will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS.

